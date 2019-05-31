Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Bidcorp

31 May 2019 - 09:15 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Martin Smith from Anchor Securities chose Bidcorp as his stock pick of the day.

“Post the sell-off on Tuesday, obviously given the MSCI re-weighting, we took a position in quite a lot of SA Inc shares, especially before the cabinet announcement, which had the desired effect today as we saw. But one that I’m fundamentally quite positive on is Bidcorp. I think it’s looking like relatively good value, a lot of optionality on the balance sheet, good management team, good structural growth story coming through and I think it’s a nice defensive play.”

