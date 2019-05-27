Markets

JSE opens higher as miners do well

The local bourse followed the Shanghai Composite's lead, which gained 1.38% earlier on Monday

27 May 2019 - 11:15 Odwa Mjo
Picture: JSE
The JSE opened slightly higher while global markets continue to be cautious in the midst of prolonged US-China trade tension. 

The local bourse followed the Shanghai Composite, which gained 1.38% earlier. The Hong Kong Hang Seng earlier fell 0.14% and the Japanese Nikkei 0.16%. The US and London markets are closed for holidays.

At 10.15am,the all share gained 0.2% to 54534.1 points and the top 40 0.21%. 

Gold miners gained 1.01% as gold prices benefited from the dollar's losses due to the escalating US-China trade tensions. Platinum miners went up 0.84% and resources 0.61%. 

Harmony climbed 2.05% to R23.39, AngloGold Ashanti 1.02% to R167.71, Gold Fields 0.76% to R55.41 and Sibanye 0.96% to R11.60. 

Among diversified miners, Glencore rose 1.02% to R48.33, BHP  0.82% to R330.70 and Anglo American 0.71% to R355.83.

Telkom fell 0.94% to R85.65, despite the telecoms company reporting improved earnings for the year ended March. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew 8.5% to R11.3bn. 

MTN fell 1.61% to R98.69 following reports that the Nigerian authorities will investigate the company's listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. 

Massmart fell 3.19% to R63.77, continuing last week's losses after the retailer said its headline earnings and headline earnings per share (HEPS) could more than halve for the six months ended-June.

Reunert is scheduled to publish half-year results on Monday.  Statistics SA is due to release tourism and migration data and statistics of liquidations and insolvencies.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za 

Rand enjoys some support as global political events unfold

Global markets remain under pressure due to the trade war between the US and China, with no sign that they will reach a deal soon
3 hours ago

Telkom beats profit expectations in year to end-March

Full-year dividend increases as profit after tax rose to R3.3bn and the group said it will pay a final ordinary dividend of 249c
Companies
4 hours ago

