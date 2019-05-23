Markets

JSE tracks Asian markets to a four-month low

23 May 2019 - 11:02 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The JSE pushed lower on Thursday morning, falling below 55,000 points for the first time since February as risk aversion on global markets took its toll on equities.

Asian markets were at a four-month low, battered by concerns that the US-China trade war is entering a more fractious phase, with little sign of compromise between the two parties.

Industrials fared worst, with Naspers falling 3.84% to R3,080.11, tracking losses in Hong Kong-listed Tencent.

A weaker rand also failed to lift miners, amid lower international commodity prices.

Podcast | Business Day Spotlight - Huawei vows it will not crack under pressure

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

There are also numerous local and international reasons for caution, including the Reserve Bank’s latest monetary policy announcement due later on Thursday. European parliament elections also take place later in the day, with polls suggesting that eurosceptic parties may perform well.

At 9.45am the all share was down 1.34% to 54,490.5 points and the top 40 1.46%. Industrials lost 1.9%, gold miners 1.34%, platinums 1.33% and general retailers 1.04%.

Gold was up 0.11% to $1,274.71/oz, while platinum had lost 0.26% to $802.03. Brent crude was 0.58% lower at $70.40 a barrel.

The rand was 0.36% weaker at R14.4278/$.

A series of corporate releases also gave the market direction, some of which were fairly negative.

Massmart slumped 5.62% to R73.62, having said earlier that headline earnings for the six months to end-June could be as much as 50% lower than the prior comparative period, though it added this was a highly cautious estimation.

Diversified miner Glencore gave back 1.65% to R47.83.

Sasol fell 1.87% to R368, extending Wednesday’s 12.99% plummet, which followed its announcement that its Lake Charles project in the US would cost $1.1bn more than previously expected.

Rand hedge Richemont was down 1.03% to R105.14, while AB InBev was up 1.17% to R1,186.05.

Brait was down 2.91% to R22.67, having said earlier that its reported net asset value per share in the year to end-March fell between 23.4% and 27%, to between R40.75 and R42.75.

Mediclinic was up 0.25% to R59.89, having said earlier that group revenue was 2% in the year to end-March compared to the prior comparative period, and 4% in constant currency terms. It maintained its dividend at 4.7p per share.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand cheers ANC’s ethics stance

The local currency benefited a little from the withdrawal from the government by some ANC officials facing scrutiny for past behaviour
Markets
6 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Miners keep JSE lower as Sasol plunges almost 13%

Markets have been watching closely for signs that President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet will take a tough stance on corruption and financial ...
Markets
18 hours ago

Market data - May 22 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
15 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Gold barely moves in face of robust dollar

Markets

Oil slips as US stockpiles increase and refineries scale back demand

Markets

JSE could open lower on Thursday as annual results flood in

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.