WATCH: Stock pick — Northam Platinum

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Northam Platinum as his stock pick of the day.

“We are quite positive on the platinum group metals (PGMs) over the long term. We think that rhodium has been doing very well and we think that platinum is also going to start doing well over the medium to long term. So, our stock pick is Northam Platinum, they had a good day [on Friday] and we think that there is still some value in there.”