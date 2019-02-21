JSE results downpour forecast for Thursday

A deluge of results from JSE-listed companies are diarised for Thursday, including those from the owner of the bourse, JSE Ltd.

The list includes miners Anglo American and Sibanye-Stillwater, retailers Woolworths and Truworths, insurer Discovery, and pharmaceuticals maker Adcock Ingram.

Anglo American, the top 40 index’s fourth-largest constituent, has not issued a trading update as would be required if its earnings differed by more than 20% from the year before.

But its results have been preceded by its subsidiary Anglo American Platinum reporting on Monday and Kumba Iron Ore on Tuesday.