What shares to buy and what to avoid in 2019
15 January 2019 - 09:37
If at the start of the new year you're assessing and looking to rebalance your portfolio, adding just three stocks to your holding could make for a good year. Adrian Saville Chief Executive at Cannon Asset Managers joins us in studio now to take a closer look at the proposition they're putting out there.
