WATCH: Can SA contain foot-and-mouth disease?

The outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Limpopo, which has affected over 15,000 cattle, has been confirmed by the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries. The outbreak has lead to neighbouring countries banning SA meat imports.
Senzeni Zokwana, the minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, says that he is confident about his department’s ability to contain the disease. He joins us on the line now.
Minister of agriculture Senzeni Zokwana talks to Business Day TV about the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: