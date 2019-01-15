National / Health

News Leader

WATCH: Can SA contain foot-and-mouth disease?

15 January 2019 - 09:25 Business Day TV
Over 15,000 cattle has been affected by the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. Picture: KHAYA NGWENYA
The outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Limpopo, which has affected over 15,000 cattle, has been confirmed by the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries. The outbreak has lead to neighbouring countries banning SA meat imports.

Senzeni Zokwana, the minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, says that he is confident about his department’s ability to contain the disease. He joins us on the line now.

Minister of agriculture Senzeni Zokwana talks to Business Day TV about the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Foot-and-mouth disease already having ‘devastating’ impact on trade

Losing its FMD-free status could cost the country as much as R6bn a year
National
21 hours ago

SA meat products banned after foot-and-mouth disease outbreak

The multi-billion rand meat industry is taking a serious knock as Zimbabwe joins Botswana, Eswatini and Namibia in banning imports 
National
4 days ago

Eating your way through a crisp Christmas in Paris

French capital is not renowned for vegetarian fare, but in the Marais neighbourhood vegetables have been causing a stir
Life
4 days ago

Foot-and-mouth found in cattle in Limpopo

Samples were collected during an investigation after reports of cattle with lameness in Vhembe
National
7 days ago

Lack of funding holds back plans for cattle vaccine

The economy would lose about R6bn a year if SA loses its foot and mouth disease-free status
National
3 months ago

