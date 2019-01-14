Brait falls 14% on New Look debt-for-equity plan

Brait, the investment company controlled by Christo Wiese, says it has reached an agreement with the debt holders in its troubled UK retailer New Look to beef up the balance sheet.

Its share price fell as much as 14% to R27.31 after it released details of its plan to cut its shareholding in New Look to between 18% and 30% by issuing shares to creditors.

The deal will see New Look’s bondholders reducing its long-term debt from £1.35bn to £350m, raise £150m in new bonds and cut interest payments from £80m to £40m.

This deal with its debtors followed Brait fully impairing its holding in the retailer in September 2018. Depending on its debtors' take-up of the new bonds, Brait will now only have an 18% to 30% holding in New Look valued at between £27m (R482.5m) and £53m (R947.11m).

Brait initially took a 90% holding in New Look for R14.55bn in 2015 when it bought it from private equity firms, Permira Holdings and Apax Partners.

The deal also ensured that New Look, which is the UK’s second-largest women’s fashion retailer, was no longer technically insolvent. Its liabilities exceeded its assets by £560.6m.

Like many other retailers in the UK, New Look has had a difficult few months. A struggling economy and concerns over the impact of Brexit have dampened consumer sentiment. Revenue dropped 7.3% to £1.34bn and it had incurred an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebidta) loss of £10.7m for the 2018 financial year to end-March.

New Look said sales for the 2019 financial year were still flat, but this was in part a result of its strategy of focusing on “profitable sales rather than absolute sales growth”.

It also said though conditions in the UK remained difficult, it was outperforming the sector, when measured against the British retail consortium index.

