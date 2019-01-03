Yen surge and algos set off ‘flash-crash’ moves in currency market

Traders across Asia and Europe are still seeking to piece together what happened in those minutes when orders flooded in to sell Australia’s dollar and Turkey’s lira against the yen. While some pointed to risk aversion triggered by Apple cutting its sales outlook, others said Japanese retail investors were bailing out of loss-making positions. Whatever the cause, the moves were exacerbated by algorithmic programs and thin liquidity, with Japan on holiday.

“The moves were very violent,” said Stephen Miller, an adviser at Grant Samuel Funds Management in Sydney and former head of fixed income at BlackRock Investment Management (Australia). “It would have caught some by big surprise.”

With Japan on a four-day holiday this week, traders said they struggled to handle a flood of sell orders with pricing erratic. Once the yen strengthened past ¥105.50 to the dollar, others were forced to cover their short yen positions, said traders who asked not to be identified as they aren’t permitted to speak publicly.

“It looks more like a liquidity event with the move happening in the gap between the New York handover to Asia,” said Damien Loh, chief investment officer of hedge fund Ensemble Capital, in Singapore. “It was exacerbated by a Japan holiday and retail stops getting filled on the way down especially in yen crosses.”

As a result, the yen surged against every currency tracked by Bloomberg, and was up 1% against the dollar at ¥107.78 by 9.30am in London.

The haven asset has strengthened against all its major counterparts over the past 12 months as concerns over global economic growth mounted and stocks tumbled. It rose 2.7% against the dollar last year, the only G-10 currency to gain against the greenback.

“Yen strength has been omni-present since mid-December, cementing the status of the yen as the only true safe haven these days amid political risks elsewhere,” said Christin Tuxen, head of currency research at Danske Bank.

This hasn’t stopped investors in Japan from piling into foreign currencies as the central bank’s negative-interest-rate policy made the yen a source of cheap funding. Individuals boosted their net aussie long positions by 45% in the two weeks through to December 18, according to the latest data from Tokyo Financial Exchange. These retail accounts’ net Turkish lira long positions were also at a four-month high.

These investors may have been forced to exit positions after the yen advanced almost 1% against the dollar on Wednesday, according to Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

“We can only speculate on whether the behaviour of Japanese retail FX accounts, suffering further losses on short yen positions overnight and being forced to exit, was an initial catalyst for the scale of the moves,” he said.