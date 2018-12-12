Markets

Wild swings make rand the most unpredictable currency once again

The rand’s price swings have been the widest among 24 of its peers in the past week as risk assets have been rocked

12 December 2018 - 11:21 Colleen Goko
The rand has overtaken the Turkish lira as the most volatile currency.
The rand has overtaken the Turkish lira as the most volatile currency.
Image: 123RF/STOCK

The rand is reasserting itself as the wild child of emerging markets.

The currency’s price swings have been the widest among 24 of its peers in the past week as risk assets have been rocked by everything from concern over the US-China trade dispute to Britain’s Brexit confusion. In that time, the rand has shed 3.5% against the dollar.

The rand is also climbing back up the implied volatility ladder.

After being overtaken by Turkey’s lira in May, the rand’s one-week implied volatility against the dollar is now a hair’s breadth away from regaining the top spot. Its expected price swings briefly surpassed the lira’s on November 28 before dropping back again.

The rand climbed to a three-year high against the dollar in February before giving up its gains to slump 13% in 2018 as domestic political turmoil, liquidity and debt problems at state-owned companies, and stagnant economic growth added to global headwinds. After falling 1.6% on Monday, it gained 0.5% on Tuesday to R14.3167/$ by 3.15pm in Johannesburg as reports showed mining and manufacturing output beat estimates in October.

Price swings will probably widen as trading volumes dry up toward year-end, according to Michelle Wohlberg, a fixed-income trader at FirstRand Bank in Johannesburg.

“December liquidity is officially here and with it comes the joys of a volatile market,” she said in a note to clients.

Bloomberg

Most read

1.
After an ugly year, the JSE may be set to rally
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE up on improved global sentiment ...
Markets
3.
Tencent Music IPO may cheer JSE
Markets
4.
Rand falls as Brexit delay fuels global risk
Markets
5.
Rand firms after upbeat manufacturing data
Markets

Related Articles

Rand firms after upbeat manufacturing data
Markets

Rand stable as market watches for local data, and load-shedding
Markets

Rand falls as Brexit delay fuels global risk
Markets

Rand weaker as Brexit vote uncertainty adds to global risk aversion
Markets

After an ugly year, the JSE may be set to rally
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.