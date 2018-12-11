After an ugly year, the JSE may be set to rally

It’s been a rough year for South African stocks, but signals are emerging that they’re set for a rebound in 2019.

Cheap valuations, flows into US exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and optimism among global analysts are some of the factors that suggest SA’s $445bn equities market may recover from its worst year in the past decade.

A year to forget

A rally can’t come soon enough for investors. The JSE’s main index is down 16% this year, the most on an annual basis since 2008. The return looks even uglier in dollar terms, with the gauge having lost 26%, the fifth-worst performance globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Foreigners have sold a net $3.3bn on the stock exchange since January.