WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

He said the company is back on the radar, and is up 2%, although it had a tough time earlier in the year. “The Tencent story shows that they have done a lot of listings of their subsidiaries so the next listing will be Tencent Music, which will compete with Spotify and Apple Music. As they are releasing values through the subsidiaries, you can see that Tencent is rebounding.”