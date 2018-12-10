Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

10 December 2018 - 10:16
Picture: 123RF / KRAN KANTHAWONG
Picture: 123RF / KRAN KANTHAWONG

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

He said the company is back on the radar, and is up 2%, although it had a tough time earlier in the year. “The Tencent story shows that they have done a lot of listings of their subsidiaries so the next listing will be Tencent Music, which will compete with Spotify and Apple Music. As they are releasing values through the subsidiaries, you can see that Tencent is rebounding.”

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day TV about market heavyweight Naspers

Mainstream bank systems need to wake up and draw on the power of tech

The existing payments system is beset with inefficiencies due to old infrastructure
Business
1 day ago

Why Tencent is ageing prematurely

ByteDance is a mere shadow of Tencent, but it owns the fastest-growing social media apps in the world
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Rupert reminds investors how scary the world looks

Remgro chair told shareholders one of his major concerns is that people do not realise just how much trouble we’re in
Companies
5 days ago

MARKET WRAP: SA markets recoup some losses after volatile week

Disappointing employment numbers in the US allowed emerging markets to recover slightly after their recent pounding
Markets
2 days ago

Rand calmer on Friday morning

The local currency managed to claw its way back under R16/€ and R18/£ on Friday morning, but remained over R14/$ following Thursday’s slide
Markets
3 days ago

‘Now’s not the time to be rushing offshore’

Now’s not the time for investors to be rushing offshore, says Old Mutual head of macro solutions.
Money
2 days ago

Most read

1.
The JSE is set for a blue Monday
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: SA markets recoup some losses after ...
Markets
3.
Rand pares losses as US jobs report disappoints
Markets
4.
Oil rises on Opec decision to cut supply in ...
Markets
5.
Asian shares slide further as traders fret over ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.