Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Discovery and cash

07 December 2018 - 11:22 Business Day TV
Equity markets. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Equity markets. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Discovery as his stock pick of the day and Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) chose cash.

Körner said Discovery does many different things but its bread-and-butter business is the medical aid scheme.

“There’s a lot to be said for disruptive businesses. The Discovery bank is going to get momentum, but it is probably the best place and best run business in SA today.”

Cruickshanks chose cash for the medium term.

“There are going to be value businesses that stand out with single-digit price-earnings ratios.”

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations talk to Business Day TV

HSBC’s Mark Tucker appointed as Discovery chair

The appointment of the HSBC Holdings executive as chair of Discovery will benefit the company’s growth plans as it looks to venture into new markets
Companies
17 hours ago

India drains lake after discovery of HIV-infected body

Indian authorities fail to convince villagers that the lake, a key source of drinking water, was safe
World
1 day ago

ADRIAN GORE: SA is the most irrationally pessimistic country in the world

Looking at the full picture, not just the negative aspect, evokes both an awareness of risk and the optimism we need to solve SA’s problems
Opinion
1 day ago

Market data - December 5 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

Market data - December 6 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
14 hours ago

Market data - December 4 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
2 days ago

Market Analysis

An in-depth analysis of the day’s company news and market movements.
Television Shows
15 hours ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Markets thrown into disarray on ...
Markets
2.
Rand calmer on Friday morning
Markets
3.
Rand slips past R14/$ as current-account deficit ...
Markets
4.
Rand unravels amid global risk aversion
Markets
5.
Fallout from Huawei CFO arrest likely to knock JSE
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.