WATCH: Stock picks — Discovery and cash

Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Discovery as his stock pick of the day and Ian Cruickshanks from the South African Institute of Race Relations (IRR) chose cash.

Körner said Discovery does many different things but its bread-and-butter business is the medical aid scheme.

“There’s a lot to be said for disruptive businesses. The Discovery bank is going to get momentum, but it is probably the best place and best run business in SA today.”

Cruickshanks chose cash for the medium term.

“There are going to be value businesses that stand out with single-digit price-earnings ratios.”