Market data - December 5 2018

Join Peter Bruce and his team as they take a look at some of the major events of 2018
Parliamentary committee to begin redrafting property clause in constitution
Provinces begin list conferences to decide who will be the ANC's representatives in parliament and provincial legislatures
The company continues to grow its east European exposure
Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about the third-quarter GDP data
Peugeot’s new Walvis Bay facility prompts the government and motor companies to raise questions over import duties and potential breaching of Southern African Customs Union rules
But President Donald Trump is quick to add ‘I am a Tariff Man’ if there is no possibility of a China trade deal outcome
The national coach says it will be bittersweet as SA misses chance to qualify on own terms against Libya
Time for a gift-to-self? Find place on your wrist for one of Gary Cotterell’s personal favourites from the 2018 releases
