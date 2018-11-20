Market data - November 20 2018

Retailers and banks fall despite a stable rand and falling oil prices, as global markets suffer a rout with the Dow now having given back almost all of its 2018 gains
Sibanye-Stillwater faces a strike, and IMF warns the country about the difficulty involved in implementing reform
Before the judgment, only a group of fewer than 15 people did not have to give notice to a municipality
Hundreds of EFF supporters protested in the searing heat outside the state capture inquiry on Monday
The insurance company had initially refused to play the 2017 claim‚ saying that their client‚ Nathan Ganas‚ had not disclosed his high blood-sugar levels
Germany is SA’s third-largest trading partner, with more than 600 German firms having subsidiaries or production plants in SA, sustaining about 100,000 jobs
Countries that do not train workers risk losing employers — and employees risk losing jobs to robots and automation
The rules will allow the executive to investigate deals in critical sectors to protect Europe’s strategic interests
Bafana coach considers picking the strongest line-up or fringe players for Mandela Challenge
BASF was Lonmin’s biggest customer, yet for some time completely escaped media attention, writes Nabeel Allie
