Markets

Market data - November 20 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

20 November 2018 - 20:37
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand stable as investors watch Reserve Bank
Markets
2.
After months of relative stability, bitcoin is ...
Markets
3.
Oil runs out of steam as grim economic outlook ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes higher aided by weaker ...
Markets
5.
JSE likely to slide with US tech stocks
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.