The hunt for yield: tracking the big tuskers in Africa

Stanlib focuses on government instruments for this strategy because traded local-currency-denominated corporate instruments are scarce. The main local fixed-income markets in Africa (outside SA) are Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia and Uganda. Egypt is the second-largest market on the continent but has less than 20% of SA’s daily trading volume, almost all of which is in treasury bills. The other markets are smaller with even less liquidity, a feature that is mirrored in their forex markets.

An opportunistic strategy is appropriate as these markets are still small and underdeveloped. That makes them vulnerable to sporadic currency movements and bouts of high inflation that require aggressive interest rate adjustments by monetary authorities. These movements can create attractive entry and exit points for investors able to distinguish between short-term noise and structural shifts in fundamentals.

One example is the introduction of the investors’ and exporters’ forex window in Nigeria in 2017. That drove short-term yields, which had spiked to about 21%, to below 12% in the following year.

Another example is the 2011 East African drought that pushed Ugandan and Kenyan inflation to above 24% and 19%, respectively, following sharp depreciation in both currencies. These proved to be attractive entry points, as the treasury bills and currencies of those countries rallied in the months that followed.

To illustrate the point in Uganda, an investment in 12-month treasury bills at 24% in early October 2011 would have delivered an after-tax dollar return of about 33% when the bills matured. The sources of return were the after-tax treasury bill yield of 19.3% (after 20% withholding tax) combined with the 11.3% appreciation in the Ugandan shilling (UGX) against the dollar. In rand, the equivalent after-tax return would have been 40% over 12 months.