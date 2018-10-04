The hunt for yield: tracking the big tuskers in Africa
Eurobonds offer exposure to African fixed-income markets for international investors
African eurobonds, which deliver arguably the highest yields in the world, have benefited from the “hunt for yield” in the past decade, as investors have sought alternatives to low-interest-rate returns in more developed economies.
African eurobonds returned an annualised 9.2% in US dollars (15.8% in rand) in the 10 years to July 2018, as measured by the Standard Bank Africa (ex SA) Sovereign & Corporate Bond Total Return Index. This compares favourably with the return for emerging-market dollar bond markets of 6.6% (13% in rand) and the dollar return for global bond markets in general at 2.7% (8.9% in rand), according to JP Morgan’s Emerging Markets Bond and Global Aggregate Bond indexes. SA’s BESA All Bond Index and the JSE Top 40 Index delivered annualised returns of 9.1% and 10.2%, respectively, in rand in that period.
Eurobonds are one of two options for international investors seeking exposure to African fixed-income markets. The other is to invest directly into domestic markets, where yields on local currency government bonds and treasury bills can be quite high, at times above 20%.
For South African investors, a strategic allocation to African eurobonds over an extended period of time can increase a multi-asset portfolio’s risk-adjusted return because of the high hard-currency yields they provide, which enhances their rand hedge attributes. Investing directly into local markets is a more tactical decision, given the potential for sharp currency depreciation in certain African countries.
This tactical investment can be executed using an opportunistic carry-trade strategy. Carry trades are transactions that involve borrowing in a low-interest-rate currency to invest in assets denominated in a higher-interest-rate currency to benefit from the interest rate differential. (Because of regulatory and mandatory restrictions on leverage, carry-trade investments are typically funded using cash.)
The sources of return for carry-trade investments are the performance of the bonds in their local market plus the effect of the weakening or strengthening of the local currency, usually against the dollar.
Stanlib focuses on government instruments for this strategy because traded local-currency-denominated corporate instruments are scarce. The main local fixed-income markets in Africa (outside SA) are Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zambia and Uganda. Egypt is the second-largest market on the continent but has less than 20% of SA’s daily trading volume, almost all of which is in treasury bills. The other markets are smaller with even less liquidity, a feature that is mirrored in their forex markets.
An opportunistic strategy is appropriate as these markets are still small and underdeveloped. That makes them vulnerable to sporadic currency movements and bouts of high inflation that require aggressive interest rate adjustments by monetary authorities. These movements can create attractive entry and exit points for investors able to distinguish between short-term noise and structural shifts in fundamentals.
One example is the introduction of the investors’ and exporters’ forex window in Nigeria in 2017. That drove short-term yields, which had spiked to about 21%, to below 12% in the following year.
Another example is the 2011 East African drought that pushed Ugandan and Kenyan inflation to above 24% and 19%, respectively, following sharp depreciation in both currencies. These proved to be attractive entry points, as the treasury bills and currencies of those countries rallied in the months that followed.
To illustrate the point in Uganda, an investment in 12-month treasury bills at 24% in early October 2011 would have delivered an after-tax dollar return of about 33% when the bills matured. The sources of return were the after-tax treasury bill yield of 19.3% (after 20% withholding tax) combined with the 11.3% appreciation in the Ugandan shilling (UGX) against the dollar. In rand, the equivalent after-tax return would have been 40% over 12 months.
These returns are not without risk. The main one is market related (the risk of losses on the trade due to interest rate and currency movements). Other key risks inherent in the trade for nascent African markets are liquidity risk and transfer and convertibility risk.
Liquidity risk for this strategy relates to both the costs of trading domestic instruments as well as the costs incurred due to limited forex availability in a country’s currency markets. Transfer and convertibility risk is the risk that the repatriation of foreign currency could be impeded by government-imposed capital and exchange controls. These can lead to a loss-making carry-trade investment if not properly considered.
Stanlib Credit Alternatives’ approach begins with an overarching view that requires having a favourable outlook on the country’s macro-fundamental trends. This would include an expectation of improvements in economic growth, budget and current account balances.
If a country satisfies this primary consideration, Stanlib Credit Alternatives applies a three-pronged approach based on the direction of interest rates, the direction of inflation and the valuation of its currency. Simply put, the optimal trade is where inflation and interest rates are expected to decrease and the currency is perceived to be undervalued with the potential to strengthen.
Stanlib also considers whether the jurisdiction charges withholding tax and, if so, its effect on the expected return of the trade. Another issue is whether to hedge the currency, as the costs involved are often too high and would erase the underlying local instrument’s return.
The African carry trade is a valuable tactical addition to a portfolio, particularly at times when hard currency yields are low. However, to execute this strategy correctly, Stanlib believes each investment must be grounded in a sober appraisal of a country’s outlook and an adequate consideration of its risks.
Lievin Mbuyamba is a fixed-income analyst at Stanlib and Jonathan de la Pasture is portfolio manager at Stanlib Credit Alternatives.
This article was paid for by Stanlib.
