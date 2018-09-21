Rand set for biggest weekly gain against dollar in nine months

The rand was steady on Friday morning, but remained on track for its best weekly performance against the dollar in about nine months, backing the case of those who predicted a sharp recovery once emerging markets emerged from their recent rout.

The rand was 4% stronger against the dollar on the week, its best weekly performance since mid-December, according to Iress data.

The storm that gripped emerging markets appears to have passed — or least abated — providing space and an opportunity for those looking for bargains in bonds and stocks.

The dollar had also lost ground against a basket of currencies, as global risk appetite improved.