MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week lower despite Naspers turnaround

A turnaround in Naspers on Monday failed to lift the overall JSE, as the all share started the week on a soft note.

After losing nearly 3% soon after the opening, Naspers ended the day 0.68% higher at R3,206.42, after announcing plans to unbundle MultiChoice.

Trade was choppy for most of the day as the market sought direction on a firmer rand and as concern over trade relations between the US and China weighed on global stocks.

The Dow was marginally lower at the JSE’s close, with European markets also a little weaker. In addition to the renewed concern about foreign trade, the stronger dollar reinforces pressure on emerging markets, FxPro analysts said.

The all share closed 0.5% lower at 56,298.70 points and the top 40 lost 0.48%. Food and drug retailers shed 2.32%, banks 2.15%, general retailers 1.48%, financials 1.46%, property 1.03% and industrials 0.46%. The gold index rose 2.33%, platinums 0.62% and resources 0.37%.

Anglo American climbed 1.31% to R302.43.

Harmony jumped 5.43% to R27.37 and AngloGold Ashanti 4.07% to R123.25.

Absa shed 2.73% to R145.90 and Standard Bank 2.35% to R172.

Shoprite lost 2.45% to R190.20 and Woolworths 2.32% to R50.14.

Clicks lost 4.16% to R181.55.

The rand was last seen at R14.8943 to the dollar from R14.9274. The gold price had risen 0.78% to $1,203.19 an ounce and platinum 1.32% to $803.51. Brent crude was up 0.20% to $78.22 a barrel.

Although the rand has pulled back from the worst levels it reached earlier in the month, it has still raised the spectre of higher inflation, coming at the time when the economy is contracting.

Consumer inflation, due out on Wednesday, is expected to have risen to an annual rate of 5.2% in August, from 5.1% in July, creeping closer to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% target range.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop says the Bank may raise interest rates by 25 basis points when its monetary policy committee concludes its meeting on Thursday, due to the effect of a weaker rand on the inflation outlook.

Local bond yields were higher with the R186 bid at 9.255% from 9.175%. The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.9916% after earlier hitting 3.0166%, its highest level in five months.

The top 40 Alsi futures index lost 0.4% to 50,081 points. The number of contracts traded was 85,954.