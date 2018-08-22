Lots of news for JSE watchers to digest

Wednesday is a busy day, with July’s inflation figures and results from Bid Corporation and Blue Label Telecoms.

Market watchers also have a flurry of Sens statements released after the JSE closed on Tuesday to digest.

Brait informed shareholders at 5.30pm on Tuesday that Deloitte had resigned as its auditor with immediate effect.

"Deloitte has confirmed in writing that there are no circumstances to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the company in connection with it ceasing to hold office," Brait’s statement said.

Deloitte was the auditing company that refused to sign off Steinhoff International’s interim results for the six months to end-September 2017, and Steinhoff and Brait are related through sharing Christo Wiese as a major shareholder and former chairman.

Brian Joffe’s Long4Life announced at 5.15pm that its proposed acquisition of footwear chain Rage — which was to be paid for with R3.9bn cash plus 270-million shares, which would have made Rage’s owners Jeffrey and Merle Gochin 22.8% owners of Long4Life — "has been cancelled by mutual consent".

Sun International said it expected to report on September 3 that it had returned to profit, with interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) of up to R1.35 for the six months to end-June, from a headline loss per share of 78c in the first half of its 2017 financial year.

The casino owner said its attributable loss from Time Square increased to R182m from R63m "due to higher depreciation and interest charges together with no tax relief from the losses".

"Time Square has shown strong growth in activity although the win percentage has been well below expectation," the trading statement said.

Retailer Italtile and real estate investment trust Fortress released results after the market closed on Tuesday.

Italtile — a substantially larger group following its acquisition of Ceramic Industries — raised its final dividend from 14c to 21c. It is also paying a special dividend of 30c "in light of the group’s cash reserves being in excess of operational requirements".

Fortress cut the dividend on its B shares by 4.8% to 88.93c. The property group fell into a loss of R4.7bn for the year to end-June from a profit of R4.3bn in the prior year.

Bid Corporation (Bidcorp), the food group unbundled from Bidvest in 2016, said on its website it would release its results for the year to end-June on Wednesday.

In an update in May, Bidcorp said its third-quarter trading had been "positive, measured in home currencies".

It did not provide an earnings forecast, as would be required if earnings differed by more than 20% from the prior year.

"SA has performed credibly in extremely tough operating conditions," the update said.

"The listeriosis outbreak in the third quarter impacted consumer confidence in chilled processed meats, impacting sales growth in the Crown Ingredients business.

"The Chipkins Puratos joint venture is performing well and developing new product offerings with the benefit of the Puratos influence."

Blue Label Telecoms, which suffered an 8% decline to R7.70 on Tuesday after releasing interim results of its 45%-owned associate Cell C, is scheduled to release its annual results on Wednesday.

Group Five may also release results on Wednesday.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release July’s consumer price index (CPI) report at 10am.

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in CPI, is expected to have accelerated to about 5% from June’s 4.6%, partly due to July’s 26c/l increase in the petrol and diesel price.

The rand was trading at R14.37 to the dollar, R16.63 to the euro and R18.55 to the pound at 6.40am.

Asian markets were generally buoyant ahead of the JSE’s opening, with Naspers’s primary asset Tencent up 2.45% to HK$359.20, but BHP continued its slide with a 1.57% drop to A$32.04.