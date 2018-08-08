Tesla could help drive JSE higher

It is a busy Wednesday ahead of the JSE closing for Thursday’s Women’s Day public holiday, with a flood of results.

Companies diarised to release interim results include Glencore, MTN, Mpact, Quilter and South Ocean Holdings.

Of these, only electrical cable maker South Ocean released a trading statement, saying it expected its headline loss per share for the six months to end-June to be about a tenth of the 10.2c it reported in the first half of its 2017 financial year.

On Nasdaq, Teslas’s share price jumped 11% to $379.57 after CEO Elon Musk tweeted: "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured."