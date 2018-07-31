Markets

Gold treads water as traders await policy decisions from central banks

31 July 2018 - 08:03 Apeksha Nair
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Bengaluru — Gold prices traded sideways in a narrow range on Tuesday, with investors in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the outcome of central bank monetary policy meetings.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,221.24/oz at 3.40am GMT. US gold futures were 0.1% lower at $1,219.80/oz.

Investors are awaiting a Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy decision on Tuesday. The bank is expected to trim its inflation forecasts and consider changes to its massive stimulus programme, reflecting a growing recognition it will take longer than expected to meet its elusive price goal.

The yen see-sawed against the dollar as investors eagerly awaited the outcome. The greenback was nearly unchanged versus the yen. Later in the day, the US Federal Reserve begins its two-day monetary policy meeting. The central bank is widely expected to stand pat on monetary policy but investors will be looking for clues on the bank’s rate hike path.

"There’s no clear direction for investors to really play on, and I suppose until there’s a bit more clarity from the US Federal Reserve in particular I think that’s going to remain the case," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

"We could see some support return post the meeting…. I’ll be looking for a rebound post the meeting, particularly as they’re not as hawkish as they have been in the past," Hynes said.

The US central bank has raised benchmark lending rates twice this year and signalled two more increases by the year’s end. Higher US rates tend to boost the dollar, making greenback-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise rates when it concludes a meeting on Thursday.

Spot gold was biased to fall into a range of $1,206/oz-$1,214/oz, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.4% to $15.42/oz.

Platinum was nearly unchanged at $824.35 and palladium was 0.2% lower at $927.35.

Reuters

In other markets:

Asian shares follow global technology shares lower

In currency markets, the yen is slightly stronger, while most other major currencies are sticking to tight ranges ahead of several central bank ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Asia sets downbeat mood for JSE, with jobs data likely to add to the gloom

SA’s unemployment rate is likely to have remained at nearly 27% in the second quarter, while average pay showed a severe decline in June
Markets
3 hours ago

Market data - July 30 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
13 hours ago

Oil loses its footing after report shows Opec production hit a 2018 high in July

Brent slips, but the expectation that US inventories fell last week and worry about an outage in Canada limited losses
Markets
2 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand steady ahead of risks, as investors pile ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE led higher by banks, financials ...
Markets
3.
Dollar slips and euro recovers ground ahead of ...
Markets
4.
JSE higher as banks and financials rebound on ...
Markets
5.
Asia sets downbeat mood for JSE, with jobs data ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.