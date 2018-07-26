Markets

A milestone Facebook would rather forget: a $100bn-plus fall

Facebook looks set to smash the record for one-day market cap decline. Here is a roundup of some other famous market routs

26 July 2018 - 12:20 Adam Haigh, Garfield Reynolds and Morwenna Coniam
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Sydney — Facebook has racked up plenty of milestones in its pioneering journey. Now the social media giant is poised to add one it would doubtless rather avoid: the biggest stock market wipeout in American history.

That could happen on Thursday if the 24% tumble in Facebook’s stock in after-hours trading is replicated in the regular New York session.

Its market capitalisation plummeted late Wednesday, at one point by about $151bn, a 24% fall, as sales and user growth disappointed investors.

A move of that magnitude on Thursday would be the largest ever loss of value in one day for a US-traded company.

Facebook stock was down 17% at $181.25 in pre-market trading on Thursday, after having closed at $217.50 in regular trading. It ended the after-hours session down 20% at $173.50, a loss of about $126bn.

The following graph looks at some of history’s other notable one-day share slams, considering American companies that were worth at least $150bn in any year over the past decade.

Intel: Back in the depths of the tech bust, Intel lost about $91bn on one September day in 2000.

Exxon Mobil: Already reeling from the financial crisis and recession in October 2008, the energy group lost $53bn one wretched Wednesday that month.

Apple: The slowest profit growth in 10 years at the tech giant triggered a loss of almost $60bn on January 24 2013.

Bloomberg

Facebook shares plunge 24% as slowing growth blindsides market

Longstanding criticism of its content and privacy policies is finally hitting it where it hurts, and investors are reckoning with the reality that ...
Companies
5 hours ago

China withdraws approval for Facebook’s much vaunted venture

Whether the move is trade-war or free-speech related is unclear, but Facebook says the setback will not change its approach to working in and with ...
Companies
17 hours ago

Google parent Alphabet lights up market with stellar results

Shares jumped 3.6% as profit topped expectations, thanks to a steep revenue increase and slower than expected growth in expenses at Google
Companies
2 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: A light shines on the concentration of power in Silicon Valley

Oligopoly is showing itself to be the economic and political challenge of our time, writes Rana Foroohar
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Flood of JSE blue-chip results due
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker on risk-off ...
Markets
3.
Positive bias towards rand remains intact despite ...
Markets
4.
Oil climbs after Saudi Arabia suspends shipments ...
Markets
5.
Gold holds steady as dollar slips after US-EU ...
Markets

Related Articles

Facebook shares plunge 24% as slowing growth blindsides market
Companies

China withdraws approval for Facebook’s much vaunted venture
Companies

Google parent Alphabet lights up market with stellar results
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

THE FT COLUMN: A light shines on the concentration of power in Silicon Valley
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.