Companies

China withdraws approval for Facebook’s much vaunted venture

Whether the move is trade-war or free-speech related is unclear, but Facebook says the setback will not change its approach to working in and with China

25 July 2018 - 19:33 Supantha Mukherjee and Vibhuti Sharma
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — China has withdrawn its approval for Facebook’s much-reported plan to open a venture in the eastern province of Zhejiang, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

A Chinese government database showed that Facebook had gained approval to open a subsidiary, but the registration has since disappeared, according to checks made by Reuters.

The move is a setback for Facebook, which has been struggling to gain a foothold in China, the most populous country in the world, where its website and messaging app Whatsapp remain blocked. And it makes the social networking company the latest to get caught in the middle of US-China trade tensions.

US chip maker Qualcomm’s deal to buy NXP Semiconductors has yet to win approval from Chinese regulators, the only holdout from eight of nine global regulators required to approve the deal. The companies have said they will call off the deal if they do not win China approval.

"If China blocks this move by Facebook, it’s another shot across the bow at US tech companies as this tariff battle heats up between China and the Beltway, coupled by the Qualcomm-NXP saga continuing," GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives said.

Facebook, which said on Tuesday it planned to create an "innovation hub" to support local start-ups and developers in China, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. While the about-face does not definitively end Facebook’s chances of establishing the company, it makes success very unlikely, a source told the New York Times.

The decision to take down the approval came after a disagreement between officials in Zhejiang and the national internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, which was angry that it had not been consulted more closely, according to the New York Times.

China strictly censors foreign news outlets, search engines and social media, including content from Twitter and Alphabet’s Google.

"At first blush it looks like it’s not trade-war related but more free-speech related. China has wanted to control what gets into the public hands which has made Google and Facebook’s entry difficult there," Elazar Advisors analyst Chaim Siegel said. "If the US and China were best buds maybe it could have affected this decision, but I don’t think so."

The Chinese internet regulator was not immediately available for comment. Other Chinese officials could not be reached outside business hours.

"While Facebook had hoped to dip a toe in the market and work with Chinese developers, its very presence appears to have become a large, and incendiary, political question," said Daniel Morgan, a portfolio manager at Synovus Trust, which holds 73,386 Facebook shares.

Facebook said on Tuesday that owning the China company would not change its approach to China, where it was still understanding and learning how to operate. Its venture in China was similar to what it did in other countries: Station F in France, Estação Hack in Brazil, Tech Hub launch in India, and Innovation Hub in Korea.

Shares of Facebook pared most of their gains to trade marginally up at $215.34, after touching a record-high earlier in the session. The company is due to report quarterly results after the closing bell.

Reuters

Facebook says its new unit in China will help software developers to innovate

As censorship controls harden under Xi Jinping, US tech firms with blocked content are looking for new ways to enter the market without drawing the ...
Companies
1 day ago

Google parent Alphabet lights up market with stellar results

Shares jumped 3.6% as profit topped expectations, thanks to a steep revenue increase and slower than expected growth in expenses at Google
Companies
1 day ago

THE FT COLUMN: A light shines on the concentration of power in Silicon Valley

Oligopoly is showing itself to be the economic and political challenge of our time, writes Rana Foroohar
Opinion
1 day ago

Will Brazil's next leader be a far-right nationalist?

The abrasive and polarising candidate Jair Bolsonaro has struggled to find a running partner
World
3 days ago

WhatsApp to curb message forwarding in India to deter mob justice

The messaging service will roll out a global test measure to rein in messages forwarded by users after the spread of rumours led to several killings ...
Companies
5 days ago

Mark Zuckerberg retracts defence of Holocaust deniers but Facebook policy is unchanged

‘I personally find Holocaust denial deeply offensive, and I absolutely didn’t intend to defend the intent of people who deny that’
Companies
6 days ago

Hackers steal 1.5-million health records in Singapore, which fends off attacks daily

The attack is described as deliberate, targeted and well-planned and seemed to particularly target personal details of the city-state’s prime minister
World
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Transnet sent us R2bn off track, says Kumba
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Edcon chooses to stick with old store format in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Why Telkom boss Sipho Maseko wants SA’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Eskom and Transnet to get China funding
Companies
5.
Amazon expands in Cape Town, competing with ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.