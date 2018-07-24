Google parent Alphabet lights up market with stellar results

Bengaluru/San Francisco — Alphabet’s expenses from its Google search business grew more slowly in the second quarter, while revenue rose more steeply than analysts had anticipated.

That boosted profit above Wall Street targets and pushed shares up 3.6% in after-hours trading on Monday.

Google’s dominance in online advertising has been challenged this year by the antitrust battle over its Android mobile software, which led to a $5bn fine for the quarter, and other regulatory actions, including new European privacy rules.

Government pressure to improve moderation of user-created content has forced Google to hire more analysts. YouTube, a Google-owned streaming service, has increased spending on video content to keep consumers from shifting to offerings from Netflix and expanding media conglomerates such as AT&T.

But those issues have yet to halt Alphabet, which has grown quarterly revenue by at least 20% year-on-year for two straight years.

"There was never a question about Google’s dominance of a buoyant digital ads market," said analyst Richard Kramer of Arete Research.

The quarterly growth rate of what the company pays ad partners, called traffic acquisition costs, fell for the first time in three years, which Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell described as the "most impressive" piece of the results.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told analysts that investments in artificial intelligence software, meant to better predict where to place ads, were making its services more attractive to advertisers.

The company was selling more ads as its YouTube video service and Google search grew globally, he said.

Profit margins have dipped as more ads are shown on mobile devices, where Apple and other companies charge fees to distribute Google search on their devices and apps.

But in the second quarter Google entered the second year of its latest multiyear deal with Apple, which analysts said helped even out costs.

Operating margin rose to 24% from 22% in the first quarter, excluding the $5bn antitrust fine issued last week by the European Commission over Google’s anticompetitive licensing of Android software. The margin was down from 26% a year ago.