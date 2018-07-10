Market data - July 10 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The failure of populists in Europe should have been a salutary lesson for the two Brexiteers, but they refused to learn, writes Ferdinando Giugliano
A fall of ground seismic event claimed the life of a miner at the company’s Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville on Tuesday morning
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says all ANC alliance partners will participate in the national and provincial list committees
Potentially tainted sweetcorn sourced from a factory in Hungary, which has been implicated in a listeria outbreak in Europe, results in the move by the retailer
The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index shows the worst reading in eight months
Merchantec’s CEO confidence index has fallen back to pre-Ramaphosa levels of 47.4, with almost half of CEOs surveyed scoring him an adequate five out of 10
The order to return father and son Dwight and Steven Hammond to prison after serving just months of their sentences, was called ‘unjust’ by the White House
Samuel Umtiti’s 51st-minute header leaves Belgium behind and sends the French into the final
Rather than redesigning and upgrading the MacBook Air’s hardware like all of the tech giant’s other marquee products, Apple has left the Air to collect dust
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
