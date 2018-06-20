Markets

Embattled rand slumps to Zuma-era level as global trade war escalates

Fears of full US-China trade war hit the local currency, while domestic drivers add to weakness

20 June 2018 - 05:08
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

For the rand, Ramaphoria is over. The currency slumped as much as 2% against the dollar on Tuesday to its weakest level in more than six months — when Jacob Zuma was still president.

It has unwound all the gains it made after Cyril Ramaphosa took over as ANC leader in December.

The rand, which peaked at R11.50 to the dollar earlier in 2018, has been hammered by speculation that US President Donald Trump will spark a full-on trade war with China, fuelling a slide in emerging market assets on concern the global economy will slow.

Domestic drivers include an economy that contracted more than 2% in the first quarter, lingering concerns about the financial viability of state-owned institutions — much of whose debt is backed by the government — infighting within the ANC and the debate about the expropriation of land without compensation.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Embattled rand falls to Zuma levels

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to to subscribe.  

 

Rand slips against major currencies in risk-off trade

With few factors likely to provide positive impetus, the rand is expected to remain under pressure this week as investors watch geopolitical risks
Markets
1 day ago

Trade war talk weighs on global risk appetite, resulting in weaker rand

On Friday, the US imposed $50bn in tariffs on imported Chinese, prompting retaliatory measures by China
Markets
1 day ago

Global stocks and US bond yields fall as US-China trade war rapidly escalates

Trade fears slam stocks and commodities with investors eyeing safe-haven assets; Trump threatens China with new tariffs with China shares closing ...
Markets
11 hours ago

How to trade a trade war: fund managers share their strategies

If the world’s top two economies — the US and China — really do start a full-blown trade war, how should investors position ...
World
16 hours ago

Developed countries are ill-equipped for another recession, says economist

Lawrence Summers says the economy is in secular stagnation — a prolonged period of low growth — and massive stimulus has obscured the ...
World
14 hours ago

Fed’s rate hike ‘offers good time to invest’

Marriott Asset Management says there are quality businesses at really good prices 'and this can be seen in the dividend yields of some great ...
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Embattled rand slides dangerously close to R14/$
Markets
2.
Rand back over R13.80/$, while Asian slump points ...
Markets
3.
Oil falls on US-China trade war and Opec’s ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Equities rout continues, with banks ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — Equiniti Group and Old Mutual
Markets

Related Articles

Rand slips against major currencies in risk-off trade
Markets

Global stocks and US bond yields fall as US-China trade war rapidly escalates
Markets

How to trade a trade war: fund managers share their strategies
World / Asia

Beijing accuses Donald Trump of ‘blackmail’ amid threats of fresh tariffs
World / Asia

Developed countries are ill-equipped for another recession, says economist
World

Fed’s rate hike ‘offers good time to invest’
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.