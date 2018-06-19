How to trade a trade war: fund managers share their strategies

Hong Kong/Singapore — A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money, as one American politician once said. Now that the US-China trade spat is encompassing potentially hundreds of billions of dollars, investors are under pressure to figure out how to respond.

The initial reaction to US President Donald Trump’s threat to slap tariffs on an additional $200bn of Chinese imports was to bail out of US stock futures and pile into the yen, the trusty safe-haven currency thanks to Japan’s record net-creditor status. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index were down 0.9% and the yen up 0.6% against the dollar as of 12.47pm in Tokyo. Equities also tumbled from Tokyo to Hong Kong, and Treasuries rose as China threatened retaliation.

But how about beyond Tuesday? If the world’s top two economies are now in a trade war, how should investors position themselves? The following are some thoughts from fund managers and strategists.

Blackrock Australia

"Will it escalate from here? We’d certainly hope not, but it’s certainly a risk," Craig Vardy, head of fixed income in Australia for BlackRock, said in an interview in Sydney. "If you’ve been running a lot of risks in this market, then chances are you’d be almost under water."

Taking positions based on the outcome of trade negotiations is difficult because the results are so unknown, so the strategy has been to run low risk in an active bond fund, Vardy said. Also avoid "volatility around tweets" and keep riskier positions for short term bets.

AMP Capital

Central banks remain the key driver for the possible end of the current bull market cycle, said Nader Naeimi, head of dynamic markets at AMP in Sydney.

"This is what I call a Shakespearean market, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing," he said. "Politics doesn’t end cycles, it’s central banks. But at some point, trade skirmishes and increasing tariffs will add to US and global inflation and if that happens and forces the US Fed into the corner, then we will have a problem."

In the meantime, Naeimi is using the currency market for protection. He likes hedging with yen against the Australian dollar, Korean won and Canadian dollar. "There will be a tragedy somewhere, so we can’t totally dismiss the risk."