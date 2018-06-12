Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Berkshire Hathaway and First Rand
Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth chose Berkshire Hathaway as his stock pick of the day and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose FirstRand.
Berkshire Hathaway is a US-based company, with a turnover of about $242bn and earnings of just less than $45bn.
Fisher said: “This puts them at a profit margin of 18.6%. They are currently trading at a PE [price-earnings ratio] of 10.7. For a bricks-and-mortar-type business … they are quite successful.”
Janse van Rensburg said that after the re-rating of the banks “it is a good idea to start building and nibbling at these SA Inc stocks as there will be some growth in SA”.
