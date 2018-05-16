Market data - May 15 2018

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Bidvest, his stock pick of the day
‘Ukundlova’ — the search for vacant land — predates the EFF and will probably be around for a long time
Public service job cuts, as well as stricter controls on ministerial staff and on ICT spending, are among the measures that are on the cards
Natasha Mazzone says it’s inconceivable for the party to work with a mayor who has lost the confidence of two-thirds of the caucus
Vedanta Zinc International CEO Deshnee Naidoo talks to Business Day TV about the company’s plans
Adcorp CEO Innocent Dutiro talks to Business Day TV about some of the challenges hampering job creation
So far, the programme has helped 102 black industrialists, with plans to expand it to 100 more in ‘pioneers, catch-up and infant-stage’ categories
The government has not changed its view that things will pick up — but the export component of the data gives a glimpse of the toll Trump’s US protectionism could take
The friendly pits the new Premiership winners against the Spanish La Liga champions
Psychology professor and daughter credit carnivorous diet with curing autoimmune illnesses and depression
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.