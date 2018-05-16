Markets

Market data - May 15 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

16 May 2018 - 06:51
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand chokes again as dollar regains allure
Markets
2.
Unemployment in focus on Tuesday
Markets
3.
Disappointing news on China’s economy snaps rally ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week slightly higher as ...
Markets
5.
Weaker rand drags stocks
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.