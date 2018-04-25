Markets

Rand slumps more than 20c to the dollar as US treasury yields tick upwards

Emerging-market currencies were all under pressure, but the rand is performing worse than its peers, reaching an intra-day worst level of R12.5321

25 April 2018 - 14:53 Karl Gernetzky
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS

The rand extended losses against major global currencies on Wednesday afternoon, as the dollar tracked higher along with US treasury yields.

Emerging-market currencies were all under pressure, but the rand performed worse than its peers, reaching an intra-day worst level of R12.5321 from Tuesday’s R12.3264

Rising US treasury yields, in response to rising inflation, have put global equities and emerging-market currencies under pressure.

Sentiment has turned risk off, as investors gauge to what extent other market participants will switch from equities into bonds — now offering higher yields, analysts said. Rising bond yields simultaneously make this asset more attractive to investors, while also raising borrowing costs for consumers and corporations.

"Markets are set to remain choppy as traders seek direction on a day of light economic calendar activity, with US treasuries remaining in focus," FxPro analysts said.

At 2.19pm, the rand was at R12.502 to the dollar from R12.3264, R15.2324 to the euro from R15.0793, and at R17.4341 to the pound from R17.2295. The euro was at $1.2182, from $1.2233.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand back to its volatile ways as it slides to ...
Markets
2.
JSE likely to follow Caterpillar and 3M down
Markets
3.
Asian shares follow Wall Street lower as US bond ...
Markets
4.
Rand softens, with global focus on the dollar
Markets
5.
JSE opens weaker as Naspers slips on renewed tech ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.