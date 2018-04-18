JSE opens firmer, with financials supported by good news on inflation

The JSE opened firmer on Wednesday morning, as miners recovered on a softer dollar and a higher oil price.

Banks and financials were supported by a better than expected consumer inflation number.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.8% in March from a year earlier — against the 4.1% Trading Economics consensus forecast.

The rand was at R11.9920 to the dollar from R11.9835. Brent crude rose 0.52% to $72.04 a barrel.

The early-morning focus fell on property stocks, after London- and JSE-listed Hammerson walked away from its proposed takeover of UK-focused Intu.

Hammerson said it had decided not to proceed with the deal, "in light of updated information on current market dynamics in the UK".

Hammerson’s shares rose while Intu’s fell. Market speculation was that French group Klépierre — which last week called off its hostile bid for Hammerson — might return with another higher bid.

Stocks in the Resilient stable were higher.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.87% higher at 24,786.63 points on Tuesday.

Asian markets were firmer on Wednesday morning. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.42% in Tokyo, and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.61%.

Markets were firmly in risk-on mode, as Syrian tension eased and trade talks made progress, while US corporate earnings showed good results, FxPro analysts said.

At 9.55am on the JSE, the all share index was 0.37% higher at 57,034.5 points and the top 40 had added 0.43%.

Resources were up 1.6%, the platinum index had gained 1.55% and banks had added 0.6%.

Food and drug retailers, though, had shed 0.6% and industrials were off 0.07%.

Anglo American jumped 3.17% to R298.69.

Remgro slipped 1.1% to R224.36.

Barclays Africa rose 1.51% to R179.36 and Standard Bank 1.1% to R220.91.

Steinhoff jumped 9.87% to R2.56.

Resilient rose 0.56% to R64.21.

Hammerson’s JSE-traded shares were up 2.67% at R87.03 but Intu had plummeted 9.41% to R32.33.

Naspers lost 0.3% to R3,000, despite 32%-held Tencent firming 0.8% in Hong Kong.