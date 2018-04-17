WATCH: Stock pics — AECI and Naspers

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth chose AECI as his stock pick of the day and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.

AECI is an explosives and chemicals business in the mining, manufacturing, agriculture and food sector and the company showed huge earnings for the year to end-December.

Naspers is trading below R3,000 at the moment and the company recently monotised part of its holding in Tencent. There is also a story developing with Flipkart that they own 14% off in India.

“Good investment and capital allocations made by Naspers and the share looks undervalued to me,” said Nair.