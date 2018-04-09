After 2% loss on Friday, oil markets get their sea legs

London — Oil markets stabilised on Monday after having lost about 2% last Friday, as concerns grew over the effect on global growth of an intensifying trade dispute between the US and China, as well as increased US drilling activity.

Markets were also eyeing the situation in Syria after reports — denied by the Pentagon — that US forces had struck a major air base there.

Brent crude futures were up 39 US cents on the day at $67.50 a barrel by 9.12am GMT. The price approached its lowest in three weeks last week.

US WTI crude futures were up 25c at $62.31 a barrel.

Oil prices fell about 2% on Friday after US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs on China, reigniting fears of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies, which could hurt global growth.

"The market is currently concerned for the escalating China-US trade war tensions, and with good reason since this will be bad for global growth and oil demand growth further down the road," head of commodity strategy at SEB Bjarne Schieldrop said.

"However, oil market fundamentals are tightening and oil prices looks set to be squeezed higher as long as Opec-plus sticks to its cuts."

Oil prices are still showing a gain so far in 2018, thanks to healthy demand and by supply restraint led by oil cartel Opec, which started in 2017 to rein in oversupply and prop up prices.

With Chinese markets closed last Thursday and Friday, Shanghai crude futures played catch-up on Monday, dropping 0.2% to about 401.4 yuan ($63.73) per barrel.

"Oil prices have been susceptible to the brewing trade tensions between China and the US … however, fundamental support levels have been demonstrated with Opec’s suggestion on a production limit extension into 2019," Singapore-based Phillip Futures said.

In physical oil markets, Opec’s number two producer, Iraq, said on Monday that it was keeping prices for its crude supplies in May steady.

West Africa’s crude oil loadings for Asia were set to fall to a five-month low in April, dragged down by a backlog of cargoes outside China and strong Brent prices that hindered new bookings, a Reuters survey of shipping fixtures and traders showed on Friday.

In the US, drillers added 11 rigs looking for new production in the week to April 6, bringing the total count to 808, the highest level since March 2015, General Electric’s Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

Reuters