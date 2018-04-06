JSE firms despite subdued global markets, boosted by the property index

The JSE brushed off a fall by market heavyweight Naspers to close slightly higher on Friday, with a number of international events giving the market most of its direction.

Property stocks rose as global bond yields fell, while miners were boosted by a weaker rand, as an ongoing trade war between the US and China again dominated market news. Gold miners particularly benefited, as investors sought safe-haven assets.

Global sentiment was risk-off, but analysts said the latest threats from the White House were likely just posturing by US President Donald Trump, as negotiations between US and Chinese officials get underway.

Trump could be low-balling the initial "offer", in order to try set an advantageous reference point for a later trade deal, said Vestact analysts.

The all share added 0.21% to 55,878.8 points and the top 40 0.09%. The property index gained 3.06%, gold miners 2.99%, platinums 2.6% and resources 1.06%. Banks fell 1.28% and industrials 0.3%.

Sasol gained 3.53% to R421.30, despite Brent crude being down 1.72% to $67.37 a barrel as the market closed.

British American Tobacco gained 2.67% to R733 and Richemont 1.16% to R107.92.

Naspers fell 1.67% to R2,987.

Harmony Gold jumped 4.88% to R28.80 and Gold Fields 3.65% to R47.13.

FirstRand dropped 2.61% to R65.73.

Mr Price fell 2.11% to R276.53 while Woolworths added 2.37% to R61.74.

Resilient jumped 9.94% to R59.37 and Fortress B 5.09% to R14.65. Resilient said shortly before markets closed that an independent audit of the group’s financials had been completed, and will ultimately be made public. The company said the board continued to have no knowledge of any management misconduct. Resilient and Fortress B have faced scrutiny regarding their previous financial dealings with their empowerment arm -the Siyahka education trust.

Group Five fell 8.18% to R5.50, bringing its total losses this week to 30.38%. The company had warned last week its liquidity was under pressure, adding it had secured a R650m short-term bridging loan.

At 5.30pm the Dow was off 1.47% to 24,140.74 points, while in Europe, the DAX 30 had fallen 0.54%, the FTSE 100 0.36% and the CAC 40 0.42%.

At the same time, gold was up 0.49% to $1,332.75 an ounce while platinum was off 0.26% to $910.95.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.18% to 49,555 points. The index added 0.34% for the week. The number of contracts traded was 14,711 from Thursday’s 43,440.