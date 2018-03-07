WATCH: Stock picks — Visa and Old Mutual

Markets

Mia Kruger from Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management chose Visa as her stock pick of the day and Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital chose Old Mutual plc.

Kuger said that the market was in the last phase of its bull run and investors looking for quality should “buy the best”. Visa is not cheap, but has a net profit margin of more 40%. The company does the most transactions each day.

Du Toit said that he chose Old Mutual as they were still in the process of their managed separation where they own 53% in Nedbank, so by default investors would have shares in Nedbank, whose share price has increased by 33% in the past couple of months.

Kruger International Asset and Wealth Management’s Mia Kruger talks to Business Day TV about Visa and Courtney Capital’s Mark du Toit discusses Old Mutual

