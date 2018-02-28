Rand stable after overnight losses, following hawkish Fed comments

The rand was little changed against major global currencies shortly before midday on Wednesday, with all eyes on the dollar, as the markets began pricing in the prospect of four interest rate increases in the US this year.

On Tuesday, investors widely perceived US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s first speech to the US Congress as leaning towards more rate increases than is currently projected, strengthening the greenback.

The dollar firmed against most major currencies on Tuesday, with the rand leading the losses among emerging-market currencies overnight.

Event risks this week continue to be high, with the market watching US inflation numbers, due later on Wednesday.

Local data was disappointing, with private sector credit growth moderating to an annualised 5.54% in January, Reserve Bank data showed earlier. A Trading Economics consensus forecast had expected 6.4% growth.

With global equities coming under pressure on Tuesday, and 10-year treasury yields eyeing 3%, the risk was to the upside for the dollar versus euro, sterling and the commodity currencies, said BK Asset Management M Kathy Lien.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.7169 to the dollar from R11.7246, R14.3150 to the euro from R14.3425 and at R16.2961 to the pound from R16.3104

The euro was at $1.2218 from $1.2233.