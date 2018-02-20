WATCH: Stock picks — Aspen Pharmacare and UnitedHealth

Joseph Busha from JM Busha chose Aspen Pharmacare as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysens from Rand Swiss chose UnitedHealth.

The market reacted favourably towards Aspen after a trading update last week. The net asset value has not moved much because debt has almost increased in line with their assets. But Busha said this was a good long-term investment.

UnitedHealth is the largest health insurer in the US. When compared with its peers, it leads on all the metrics. It has the market monopoly and is consistently gaining market share. Booysens predicts that the markets will get “excited over this stock”.