Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Aspen Pharmacare and UnitedHealth

20 February 2018 - 08:34 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Joseph Busha from JM Busha chose Aspen Pharmacare as his stock pick of the day and Gary Booysens from Rand Swiss chose UnitedHealth.

The market reacted favourably towards Aspen after a trading update last week. The net asset value has not moved much because debt has almost increased in line with their assets. But Busha said this was a good long-term investment.

UnitedHealth is the largest health insurer in the US. When compared with its peers, it leads on all the metrics. It has the market monopoly and is consistently gaining market share. Booysens predicts that the markets will get “excited over this stock”.

Joseph Busha from JM Busha talks to Business Day TV about Aspen Pharmacare while Gary Booysens from Rand Swiss discusses UnitedHealth

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

 

Investors cheer Aspen’s upbeat trading statement

The rally helped the share return to levels it was at before its slump in early January on speculation it was Viceroy Research’s next target
Companies
5 days ago

JSE gets caught up in global market sell-off

The all share is off 1.44% at lunchtime, and down more than 4% for the week; Naspers has tumbled 8% to below R3,000
Markets
10 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Viceroy-triggered short selling runs raise questions about JSE’s role as regulator

Steinhoff put out more than 30 Sens announcements in the first month
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Forerunners dwarf Trump

Unlike Trump, some of his predecessors can be seen as examples of the presidents who created, industrialised and maintained the world’s greatest ...
Opinion
8 days ago

IMF chief Christine Lagarde warns on risks from US tax cut

The US tax reform threatens to impact on the world’s economies, ‘especially the heavily indebted ones’
World
1 day ago

World shares set to post best week of gains in six years

European shares show a healthy weekly gains, and Asian shares are also up, but the dollar at its lowest since December 2014 is a head-scratcher for ...
Markets
4 days ago

How Trump’s tax changes are raising the temperature in divorce talks

Reducing tax breaks for alimony payers from 2019, people in the US are rushing to finalise divorces sooner rather than later
World
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand loses ground amid consolidation
Markets
2.
BHP sets a bad tone for the JSE
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker as platinum stocks ...
Markets
4.
Gold falls for third day in a row, as dollar ...
Markets
5.
Rand slips a little as market eyes budget speech
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.