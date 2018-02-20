JSE slips, with broad-based losses in cautious trade

The JSE closed lower on Tuesday, as caution prevailed ahead of the tabling of the budget on Wednesday.

Volumes on the local bourse were again lower than usual, at R15bn compared to the usual daily average of R20bn.

A rebound in the dollar put miners, banks and retailers under pressure, while a spate of local corporate results was largely negative.

Among the most disappointing was BHP, which fell 4.78% to R244.01. The diversified global miner reported earlier that its net profits to end-December fell 25% compared to the prior period.

Imperial Holdings slumped 9.87% to R247.04, despite having earlier reported that headline earnings per share (HEPS) grew 16% to R7.17 in the six months to end-December.

A 1.94% fall by market heavyweight Naspers to R3,235.83 helped offset the effects of market-pleasing results by other companies.

The JSE all share index closed 1.32% lower to 57,928.8 points and the top 40 1.35%. Gold miners fell 3.44%, general retailers 2.02%, resources 2.01%, industrials 1.42% and banks 1.26%.

In terms of individual shares, British American Tobacco gained 1.07% to R734.01.

Gold Fields lost 4.26% to R46.80 and Anglogold Ashanti 3.77% to R116.24.

Nedbank slipped 2.56% to R285.50 and Barclays Africa 2.27% to R198.

Discovery rose 3.13% to R182.07, after reporting earlier that its after-tax profit grew 30% to R2.7bn in the six months to end-December, compared to the prior period.

Mr Price dropped 4.29% to R273 and TFG 2.09% to R214.20.

Cashbuild rose 2.29% R446.

Globally, focus was on a recovering dollar, as the yields on US treasuries climbed back above 2.9%. A rise in US treasuries had prompted a sharp sell-off of global equities earlier in February.

Locally, all eyes are on the tabling of the budget on Wednesday. The budget will be closely watched for signs that the government will make a concerted effort to contain SA’s budget deficit, something that may entail increased taxes.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was off 0.5% to 25,094.06 points, while European markets were mixed. The FTSE 100 was off 0.16% while the CAC 40 was up 0.34% and the DAX 30 0.24%.

At the same time gold had lost 0.44% to $1,339.85/oz while platinum was flat at $1,007.41/oz. Brent crude had dropped 0.84% to $64.97.