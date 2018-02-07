JSE likely to rebound with global markets on Wednesday

The rand was back under R12 to the dollar on Wednesday morning, strengthened by speculation that President Jacob Zuma’s resignation is imminent.

The rand strengthened 2.4% from R12.18 per dollar to R11.89 on Tuesday following reports that Zuma requested a postponement of the state of the nation address he was scheduled to give on Thursday.

Following talks between newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and Zuma on Tuesday night, a meeting by the party’s national executive committee scheduled for Wednesday at which Zuma was expected to be voted out has been postponed, prompting speculation that Ramaphosa persuaded Zuma to leave voluntarily.

The rand was at R11.95 to the dollar, R14.81 to the euro and R16.70 to the pound at 7am.

The JSE looked likely to rebound on Wednesday along with global markets from Tuesday’s 1.29% fall in the all share index.

Among emerging markets, SA was the second-biggest casualty behind Brazil in the global rout that began on February 1, when measured in dollars, Reuters reported on Tuesday. While emerging markets generally avoided following the S&P 500 index’s 6.1% slide, Brazilian stocks fell 6.4% and South African stocks 5.9% so far in February.

Asian markets generally took their cue from the S&P 500, which rebounded 1.74% on Tuesday. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was up 1.5% and Sydney’s ASX 200 was up 0.85%, but Wellington’s NZX 50 was down 0.57%.

Italtile said on January 31 that it expected to report on Wednesday that its interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December had remained nearly flat following the dilution caused by increasing its shares in issue by 28%.

As part of its acquisition of Ceramic, Italtile issued 151-million new shares, taking its shares in issue to 1.3-billion.

Italtile said its HEPS would in the range of 48c and 49.1c, or 3.4%-5.8% higher than the matching period’s 46.4c.

The acquisition boosted Italtile’s turnover by 21.6% to R4.3bn. Excluding new stores, turnover declined 3.9%.

"While management is dissatisfied with turnover growth recorded by the group during the review period, good progress was achieved in terms of stabilising margins and improving profitability through intensified cost leadership," the trading statement said.

The South African Reserve Bank is scheduled to release January’s gross reserves at 8am, which are expected to have grown to about $50.95bn from December’s $50.72bn.