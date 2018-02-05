Markets

JSE extends slump in risk-off trade, as market eyes political developments

05 February 2018 - 10:06 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE opened weaker on Monday morning, on track for its seventh consecutive session of declines, amid a combination of local political developments and global risk-off trade.

Rising global bond yields have helped dull investor interest in equities, while locally all eyes are on a power-struggle within the ANC over the fate of President Jacob Zuma.

Reports have suggested that Zuma has refused a request from senior ANC officials to resign. Meetings to discuss a way forward on the issue are expected to continue on Monday.

Asian markets were weaker on Monday morning, following a 4.1% drop by the Dow during the course of last week.

At 9.30am the all share was off 1.24% to 57,930.4 points and the top 40 down 1.28%. Property was down 2.39%, banks 1.75% and industrials 1%.

Diversified miner BHP fell 2.33% to R258.78, Anglo American 2.2% to R278.34 and Glencore 2.07% to R64.90.

Rand hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev relinquished 1.17% to R1,334.99

Capitec gave up 3.83% to R888.89 and Nedbank 1.87% to R259.07.

Cashbuild slumped 7.66% to R422.

Pick n Pay had fallen 2.23% to R65.01 and Dis-Chem 2.42% to R34.74.

Resilient had lost 6.39% to R100.16 and Fortress B 6.4% to R23.40.

Naspers had lost 1.42% to R3,199.99.

Gold was flat at $1,332.44/oz while platinum was up 0.27% to $990.87/oz. Brent crude was off 0.38% to $67.96.

