Asian shares extend their gains amid strong global growth

Sydney — Asian shares extended their bull run on Monday amid upbeat corporate earnings and strong global economic growth, while the dollar struggled to bounce as the White House continued to complain of "unfair" trade practices by competitors.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.26%, aiming for a 12th straight session of gains. It is up 8% for the year so far.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.1% as the yen eased a little, while South Korea notched a record.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has been the best performer for the year so far with a rise of almost 11%, while Shanghai blue chips ran into profit-taking on Monday.

Spread-betters tipped opening gains for the major European bourses, while e-minis for the S&P 500 were steady.

Wall Street has likewise been on a tear. Just last week, the Dow rose 2.08%, the S&P 500 2.22% and the Nasdaq 2.31%. Quarterly earnings growth for the S&P 500 is estimated at 13.2%, according to Thomson Reuters data, up from 12% at the start of the year. Almost 80% of the 133 companies in the index that have reported beat forecasts.

Another 36% of the S&P 500 is due to report this week including heavy hitters Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon.

The rush to equities combined with the risk of faster global inflation, has been a major negative for sovereign bonds with yields rising across much of the developed world.

Yields on US two-year treasuries have risen steadily to their highest since 2008 and are fully priced for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in March.

Ten-year yields broke above the range of the last week or so to reach 2.69% on Monday, levels last visited in mid-2014.

The Fed holds its next meeting on Wednesday, the last for chairwoman Janet Yellen, and analysts suspect the statement will only cement the expectation for a March move.

Words matter

The inexorable increase in treasury yields has not, however, been enough to rescue the US dollar which sank to three-year lows last week as US officials welcomed a weaker currency.

President Donald Trump did try and walk some of that back late in the week but by then the damage had been done.

Indeed, in an interview shown on Sunday, Trump threatened to confront the EU over what he called "very unfair" trade policy towards the US.

"Words in the world of forex do matter," said Deutsche Bank Strategist George Saravelos. "The US is re-engaging with a weak dollar policy similarly to the 1994-95 period."

This was happening while the sum of trade and investment flows into the Us was shrinking. The opposite was happening in the eurozone, where the German export engine was powering an ever-expanding current account surplus.

"We continue to target $1.30 in EUR/USD for this year," Saravelos concluded.

The euro did run into a little profit-taking in Asia on Monday which nudged it to back to $1.2412 and away from a three-year peak of $1.2538 last week.

The dollar was a fraction firmer on the yen at ¥108.73, but not far from a four-month trough of ¥108.28.

Against a basket of major currencies, it edged up 0.1% to 89.145 having been at the lowest since late 2014.

The dollar faces a bevy of US economic reports this week including indicators of inflation, manufacturing and payrolls.

The currency’s decline has been a boon for many commodities, with gold making a 17-month top last week and last trading at $1,348.10/oz.

Oil prices had reached their highest in three years and Brent crude futures were holding atop $70 at $70.46 a barrel. US crude futures were up 23c at $66.37.

