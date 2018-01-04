Markets

Rand firmer on reports Zuma may be forced to resign

04 January 2018 - 16:06 Yanda Ntsaluba
Jacob Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY​
The rand remained stronger against the dollar on Thursday afternoon, following reports that President Jacob Zuma could be forced to resign when the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meets for the first time in 2018 — next Wednesday, January 10.

The rand started the day at about R12.40 to the dollar, before strengthening to R12.23, its best level since June 2015.

Several ANC NEC members told The Star that Zuma faced another motion of no confidence if he did not voluntarily vacate his position by next Tuesday, the day before the NEC meeting.

At 3pm, the rand was at R12.3136 to the dollar from R12.3642‚ at R14.8617 to the euro from R14.8554‚ and at R16.6813 to the pound from R16.7145.

The euro was at $1.2068 from $1.2014.

Rand surges on reports of the ANC wanting Zuma out

The rand is at its best level in 30 months on reports that the ANC NEC wants Zuma to face another motion of no confidence
Resurgent rand sends JSE down

The currency has rebounded on news of a fresh drive to get Jacob Zuma out of the Union Buildings — but this sent miners tumbling and undid the gains ...
PETER BRUCE: Last days of quiet before the political storm

The behind-the-scenes fight over getting Jacob Zuma out of office will soon break into the open, writes Peter Bruce
