Gold slips as investors take profits

Bengaluru — Gold inched down on Tuesday after investors sold bullion to lock in profits following the nearly 1% gain in the previous session on safe-haven buying on the concern over corruption arrests that targeted royal family members and ministers in Saudi Arabia.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,279.62/oz at 4.15am GMT. The metal jumped nearly 1% on Monday in its biggest one-day percentage gain since September 25 and also moved above its 100-day moving average then, typically seen as a bullish signal by technical traders.

US gold futures for December delivery dipped 0.1% to $1,280.20/oz.

"Saudi Arabia appears to have spooked global markets with the spillover from oil flowing into other markets. Gold has benefited from safe haven flows.… Asia has seen some profit-taking set in," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with Oanda.

"But we question the longevity of the rally. These tend to be short term in nature," he added.

Saudi Arabia’s future king, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, tightened his grip on power through an anti-corruption purge by arresting some members of the kingdom’s political and business elite. The campaign of mass arrests expanded on Monday after a top entrepreneur was reportedly detained in the biggest anti-corruption purge of the kingdom’s affluent elite in its modern history.

"The situation in Saudi Arabia will bear close watching and will likely be the prime driver for gold," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir in a note.

US President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea, where the odds were that he was likely to visit the Korean demilitarised zone could also provide gold with some support over the next few days, Meir added. Trump arrived there on Tuesday, the closest he has come to the frontline of the nuclear standoff with North Korea, on a visit that could aggravate tension with Pyongyang.

Many investors buy gold as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

In the wider markets, Asian shares touched their highest in a decade on Tuesday, while the dollar fell from an eight-month high versus the yen.

Spot gold could end its consolidation within a narrow range of $1,263/oz-$1,281/oz very soon and then either bounce more to $1,299 or fall sharply towards $1,241, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.6% to $17.13/oz, after hitting its highest since October 20 at $17.27 earlier in the session.

Platinum was down 0.5% at $930.10/oz, and palladium was slipped 0.2% at $998.25/oz.

Reuters