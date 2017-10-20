Hong Kong rebound is good news for Naspers

The rand was hovering under R13.60/$ on Friday morning after a roller-coaster ride during the night in which it oscillated between R13.5963/$ and R13.4757/$.

The rand was at R13.58/$, R16.05/€ and R17.80/£ at 6.40pm.

The JSE’s all share index, which fell 0.44% to 57,897 points on Thursday, may rally on Friday thanks to US President Donald Trump’s budget proposals managing to squeak through the Senate with 51 votes for and 49 against.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, which fell 2% on Thursday after China’s September quarter GDP growth failed to beat the expected 6.8%, rebounded 1% on Friday after Trump’s promised tax cuts made their first step through the US legislature.

Naspers’s Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent rose 1.04% to H$349.80 ahead of the JSE’s opening. Naspers fell 0.46% to R3,255 on Thursday.

Apple, which led a global slump in tech stocks on Thursday with a 2.37% fall to $155.98, was 0.24% lower at $155.60 in after-hours Nasdaq trading on Friday morning.

Local pharmacy chain Dis-Chem said on October 10 it expected to report on Friday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August grew nearly 40%.