Gold inches lower as dollar stages recovery

20 October 2017 - 09:01 Apeksha Nair
Bengaluru — Gold prices turned lower on Friday as the dollar regained ground after the US Senate approved a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.

Spot gold had declined by 0.4% to $1,284.60/oz by 3.55am GMT. It was down 1.6% for the week.

US gold futures for December delivery were down 0.3% at $1,286.10/oz.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted for the budget measure late on Thursday by 51 to 49, which would add up to $1.5-trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade in order to pay for proposed tax cuts.

"The dollar is up on account of the Senate vote … which in turn could pave the way for introducing a tax reform bill. That is seen as a cause for higher [interest] rates," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for the third time this year in December. Higher rates tend to boost the dollar, putting pressure on the greenback-denominated gold.

Meanwhile, a report that Trump was leaning towards Fed governor Jerome Powell, who is perceived as a less hawkish candidate, as the next Fed chair had weighed on the dollar earlier in the session and lent some support to gold prices.

Trump concluded interviews with the five candidates, including current chief Janet Yellen, he is considering to chair the Fed and could announce a decision as early as next week, a source familiar with the process said on Thursday.

"The [gold] market has been fairly quiet lately. There has been some profit-taking. Importantly, there are no known headlines from North Korea or Iraq," OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said.

Geopolitical risks can boost demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen.

"The ongoing Fed balance sheet tapering does give something for gold prices to point south into the year-end," said Gan, adding that the most immediate support level for the metal would be at $1,280.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank (ECB) will say on October 26 that it will start trimming its monthly asset purchases to €40bn from €60bn in January, a Reuters poll found.

Spot gold may be range-bound between $1,278/oz and $1,291/oz for one day before seeking its next direction, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

Silver was down 0.1 to $17.17/oz.

Platinum also slipped 0.1/oz, to $920.80/oz, palladium was up 0.5% at $963.23/oz.

Reuters

