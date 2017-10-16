JSE roars past 58,000 points for the first time

The JSE rose above 58,000 points for the first time on Monday, helped in part by resources shares, which in turn received a fillip from buoyant commodity prices.

The copper price broke through the $7,000 a tonne barrier for the first time since 2014, boosting shares such as Anglo American and BHP.

Palladium hit $1,000 an ounce for the first time since 2001, stretching its year-to-date gains to 47%. SP Angel attributed the rise in to increased demand and anticipation of a supply deficit.

A handful of stocks in the industrial sector — most notably Naspers — complemented the gains in resources, leaving the all share up 0.72% at 58,294.9 points shortly after midday.

Financial stocks and retailers were modestly higher for the most part, with Capitec hitting a record intraday high.

Among the companies in focus, Group Five surged as much as 42% after the construction and engineering group said it had received an unsolicited R1.6bn offer from Greenbay Properties for its European division. It was last up 20% at R11.10.

Global markets were mostly higher at midday, with Germany’s DAX 30 hovering around record levels, above 13,000 points.

BHP was up 2.11% to R253.12 and Anglo American 1.52% to R1.52% to R265.04.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 3.58% to R263, a level last seen in 2014, and Exxaro 2.31% to R147.56.

AngloGold Ashanti leapt 4.55% to R130.19, as the gold price held above the psychological $1,300 an ounce level. Gold Fields was up 2.77% to R55.57.

Media and internet group Naspers added 1.69% to a record R3,253.93, tracking gains in Hong Kong-listed Tencent, in which Naspers holds about a third.

Building materials retailer Cashbuild rose 2.25% to R421.25, continuing its recent momentum.