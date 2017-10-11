Gold in the doldrums as dollar rebounds

Bengalaru — Gold stood little changed on Wednesday after the dollar recouped early losses, with investors awaiting the release of the US Federal Reserve’s minutes from its September meeting for clues on further interest rate hikes this year.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,287.70 an ounce by 4.09am GMT. It touched its highest level since September 27 in the previous session.

US gold futures for December delivery eased 0.3% percent to $1,290/oz.

"Some money is just coming off the table ahead of the (US Fed) minutes and it’s just a bit of risk on. It just feels a little bit of heavier (for gold) with what’s going on with the dollar in Asia," a Hong Kong-based trader said.

"It’s probably going to be in $1,280-1,300 range for the moment."

Asian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s rally to record highs, and the dollar pared early losses ahead of the release of the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC’s) September policy meeting later in the day, with a buoyant euro keeping a check on its gains.

Markets expect the US central bank to raise rates in December, for a third time this year.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion, while boosting the dollar in which the metal is priced.

The trader said $1,300 "is a very psychological level for gold. We really need to peck on through that to see some more buying. We’re just going to be waiting for the FOMC minutes and run into a bit of profit-taking for the time being."

Spot gold may retrace to a support at $1,281/oz before resuming its rally towards a resistance at $1,299, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

In other precious metals, silver rose 0.2% to $17.11/oz, having hit a three-week high in the previous session.

Platinum was up 0.2% at $931.10/oz and palladium was trading 0.3% higher at $935.85/oz.

Reuters