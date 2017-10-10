Bonds track firmer rand but political risk lingers

South African bonds were slightly firmer shortly before midday on Tuesday, taking their cue from the rand, which was on slightly firmer footing against the dollar.

Some political risk events remain on the horizon, with Catalan president Carles Puigdemont expected to address Catalonia’s regional parliament later on Tuesday, where he could make a declaration of independence. This was keeping investors cautious, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The most likely path forward was one of escalation by the separatists, with a declaration of independence this week, but the path to independence would be long, said Barclay’s Research analysts.

The Turkish lira, however, recovered on Tuesday after Monday’s losses, which followed a visa spat with the US.

The halt in the US dollar had calmed markets, and along with the headlines out of Turkey becoming less, emerging markets had recovered a little, said TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha.

This could continue ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve’s September minutes, due on Wednesday, he said.

With the probability of an interest-rate increase in the US now put at above 90%, funds are likely to start shifting from emerging markets to developed countries.

Sasfin Securities analysts said the rand was among currencies affected by the Turkish-US diplomatic dispute.

Foreign money was still flowing out of the local bond market, they said.

At 11.30am the R186 government bond was bid at 8.7% from Monday’s 8.775%, and the R207 was 7.455% from 7.49%.

The rand was at R13.7042 from R13.8161.