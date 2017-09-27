Oil falls on report that Nigeria may increase exports

London — Brent oil eased on Wednesday following a report of a possible increase in Nigerian exports, but an unexpected drop in US crude inventories helped keep the price within sight of this week’s 26-month highs.

Turkey’s repeated threat to cut oil exports from the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq pushed the price close to $60 a barrel on Monday for the first time since June 2015.

Brent November crude futures were down 14c at $58.30 a barrel at 8.32am GMT, while US crude for November delivery edged up 11c to $51.99.

Traders and analysts said a report from pricing agency Platts that a force majeure on exports of Bonny Light crude, scheduled to be 161,000 barrels a day this month, could be lifted "very soon" was behind the loss in Brent.

However, Brent is set for a 22% gain in the third quarter of this year, its largest rise in the period between July and September since 2004, thanks in part to co-ordinated output cuts.

Oil cartel Opec and 11 rival producers, including Russia, have committed to output cuts of 1.8-million barrels a day between January 2017 and March 2018 to help global supply align with demand.

Brent futures are commanding their highest premium over US crude in more than two years, partly because of the quick production response by US shale producers to any uptick in price.

"There’s pretty strong upward momentum at the moment," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney, referring to a better than expected near-term outlook for the supply balance.

US crude stocks fell by 761,000 barrels last week as refineries boosted production, while petrol inventories increased, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday, in contrast with market expectations.

US crude inventories were forecast to rise for a fourth straight week, a Reuters poll had shown.

The US Energy Information Administration will release official inventory data at 2.30pm GMT.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday repeated a threat to cut off the pipeline that carries 500,000-600,000 barrels a day of crude from northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan in retaliation for an independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan.

"All the ingredients are now there for a flare-up in regional tensions with Iran also weighing in on the matter," PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.

