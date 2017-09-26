MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker amid risk-off sentiment

The JSE started the week on a negative note as global risk-off sentiment, due to geopolitical tension in North Korea, and hawkish talk from US Federal Reserve officials, kept the local market under pressure.

Banks, retailers and industrials ended the day sharply lower, but platinum and gold stocks gained as the rand weakened in late trade.

Ongoing political issues remained in the spotlight with the government denying it intends using Public Investment Corporation (PIC) funds to bail out South African Airways (SAA).

An apparent united front between PIC CEO Dan Matjila and Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi at a press conference failed to support market confidence and appeared to be a "disguise", according to reports.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane confirmed that SAA had approached the PIC on two occasions: in the first instance, for a R6bn loan in May; and the second when Treasury had asked it to consider buying its Telkom stake to cover SAA’s funding gap.

Globally, safe-haven trade on war talk from North Korea abated somewhat, with the gold price weakening and US bond yields rising. The market was awaiting Fed chairperson Janet Yellen’s speech later in the evening, which may indicate further guidance on an interest-rate increase in December.

The JSE all share lost 1.38% to 55,070.4 points and the top 40 1.5%. Banks dropped 2.13%, industrials 1.56%, food and drug retailers 1.75%, and financials 1.4%. The platinum index added 0.96% and gold miners 0.86%.

Naspers was one of day’s major losers, closing 3.19% lower at R2,867.59, its sharpest one-day drop in three months. This followed a weak performance in Hong Kong by China’s Tencent, in which Naspers holds a sizeable stake.

Standard Bank shed 3.03% to R157.72 and Barclays Africa 1.95% to R136.87.

Steinhoff ended the day 2.12% lower at R59.22 and Woolies lost 1.90% to R59.01.

The rand was weaker in late afternoon trade after the dollar gained on the euro ahead of Yellen’s speech. The rand was last at R13.3884, from R13.3282. The euro was at $1.1772, from $1.1849.

Bond yields were higher, with the R186 last bid at 8.54% from 8.44%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 1.74% to 49,521 points. The number of contracts traded was 37‚496 from Friday’s 28,805.